The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

