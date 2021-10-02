The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) & Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) Critical Contrast

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Albina Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.70 $3.62 billion $4.01 13.20 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon 22.86% 9.27% 0.83% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 5.04, suggesting that its stock price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Bank of New York Mellon and Albina Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 9 0 2.69 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus target price of $53.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange. The Wealth Management segment provides services to institutional and retail investors, as well as investment management, wealth and estate planning. The company was founded by Alexander Hamilton on June 9, 1784 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area; organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds; receives and distributes new market tax credits; and holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

