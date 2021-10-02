The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. 9,113,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.01. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

