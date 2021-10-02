The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 157.1% in September

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

