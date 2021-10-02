The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Position Boosted by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,272 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group comprises 5.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 8.90% of The Hackett Group worth $48,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,978. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $602.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

