The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 989,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,249. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

