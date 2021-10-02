The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $44,871,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

