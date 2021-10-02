The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day moving average of $234.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.