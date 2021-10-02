The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $32,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

