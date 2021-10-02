The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $31.26 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

ROK opened at $294.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.51 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

