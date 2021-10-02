The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,600 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $29,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

