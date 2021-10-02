The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $31,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

HLT stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

