The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $14.83. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 8,744 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.