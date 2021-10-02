The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.12 and traded as low as $14.83. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 8,744 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
About The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
