The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of The New York Times worth $73,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $63,817,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 679,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $29,854,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT opened at $49.61 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

