The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.0 days.

NNWWF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of The North West stock remained flat at $$26.63 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The North West has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

