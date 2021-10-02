The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,675,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,634,000 after buying an additional 165,687 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of PG stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

