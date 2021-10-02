The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $692.11 million and approximately $190.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076781 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.95 or 0.00853649 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.