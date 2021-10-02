The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 69.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 303.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,733,000 after buying an additional 694,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $285.04 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.29 and its 200 day moving average is $283.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.