The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 120,166 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $43,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.28.

Shares of SHW opened at $285.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.