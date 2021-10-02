THEKEY Achieves Market Cap of $5.21 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $58,561.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

