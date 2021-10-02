Tiger King (TKING) Achieves Market Cap of $11.17 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Tiger King has traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $11.17 million and $434,598.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.77 or 0.99850865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.66 or 0.07056419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,750,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

