TokenClub Market Cap Tops $25.69 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and $5.59 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

