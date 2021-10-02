Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.93

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and traded as high as $54.21. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 18,467 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.