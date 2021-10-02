Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.95

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.95 and traded as high as $111.83. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $110.86, with a volume of 64,464 shares trading hands.

TOELY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.