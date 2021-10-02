TOWER (TOWER) Market Capitalization Tops $7.81 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $555,502.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00241098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00118905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

