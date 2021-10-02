Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $1.28 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00007184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00357939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

