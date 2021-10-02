TradeStars 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $307,430.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.67 million and $307,430.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

