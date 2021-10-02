Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00006586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $79.02 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,910.08 or 1.00005985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00607243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,046,326 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

