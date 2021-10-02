TRAVA.FINANCE Price Hits $0.0206 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $515,305.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,817,152 coins.

