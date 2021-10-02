Travala.com (AVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.62 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $158.49 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00146752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,786.09 or 1.00198389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.10 or 0.07024521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,700,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

