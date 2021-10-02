Treat DAO Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $92,771.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.