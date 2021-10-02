Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 1,975,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,661. The stock has a market cap of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

