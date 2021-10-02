TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

