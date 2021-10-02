Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.44

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.44 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 161,594 shares.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.46 million and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.44.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

