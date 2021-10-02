Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 394,456 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Ooma accounts for 3.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 6.80% of Ooma worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ooma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $447.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.