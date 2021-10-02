Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 86,456 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for about 7.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of SiTime worth $64,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.55. 186,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.66. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5,213.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $239.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

