Trigran Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,058,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,212 shares during the period. PHX Minerals comprises about 0.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 6.77% of PHX Minerals worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.13.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

