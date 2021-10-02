Trigran Investments Inc. Has $32.39 Million Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 597,304 shares during the period. CalAmp makes up approximately 3.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 7.22% of CalAmp worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CalAmp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CalAmp by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 259,949 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CalAmp by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CalAmp by 140.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 193,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.