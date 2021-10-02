Trigran Investments Inc. Has $64.08 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Synaptics accounts for about 7.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Synaptics worth $64,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 22.7% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 284,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

