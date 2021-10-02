Trigran Investments Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017,363 shares during the period. Sonos makes up approximately 0.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sonos worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sonos by 96.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 82,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sonos by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sonos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 49.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 103.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. 2,496,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.