Trigran Investments Inc. Has $70.76 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948,832 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery makes up 7.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of Energy Recovery worth $70,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 332,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,736. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

