Trigran Investments Inc. Has $91.80 Million Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,588 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless comprises approximately 10.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 13.01% of Sierra Wireless worth $91,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 92,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,820. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $575.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

