Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 1,873,820 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873,820 shares during the period. Quotient Technology comprises about 9.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 8.21% of Quotient Technology worth $83,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 514,316 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 898,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,216 shares of company stock worth $183,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions.

