Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HealthStream makes up about 1.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 1.76% of HealthStream worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in HealthStream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 23.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. 94,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $922.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.