Trigran Investments Inc. Takes Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000. Anika Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 1.28% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 139,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.08 million, a PE ratio of -48.08, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

