TrueFlip Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001261 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $80,468.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00237200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012987 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

