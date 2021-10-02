TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.