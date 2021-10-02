TrustToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

