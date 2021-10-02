TTC Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.74 or 0.44503517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00227060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

