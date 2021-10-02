Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Tupperware Brands worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

